US & the Wall: Deportees in Mexico unwanted by either side after decades in the US (RT Documentary) [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 8, 2017

As a candidate in the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump promised to build a wall between the US and Mexico to stem illegal immigration. The idea immediately sparked a sharp reaction, with his supporters cheering him on, and his opponents denouncing him as racist. The fierce debate has thrown a spotlight on America’s southern border, which separates not only two countries, but often families as well.

In The Mexican Wall, you’ll meet a number of people that have found themselves on opposite sides of this divide, both geographically and ideologically. On the American side, follow a group of ex-military and police volunteers called Arizona Border Recon as they patrol the desert in an attempt close off narco-traffic, while another group nearby known as Border Angels leaves water and food to ease the way of illegal crossers.

On the other side, you’ll see how those deported back to Mexico after decades living in the US must adjust to a new reality in a crime-ridden country where they know no one. Not even US military veterans are exempt from this fate if they are caught driving drunk or bounce a check.

Most painful for those affected, however, is knowing that their children are growing up and parents growing old while they are stuck on the opposite side of the border with no role in their lives.

Watch this new RT Docs film to see how “The Wall” has come to symbolize the widening political and ideological divisions within the US and the plight of those affected by the new president’s harsher immigration policies.