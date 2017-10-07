THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 7, 2017]

–

–

–

USA TODAY – 18 hours ago

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Some of the sexual abuse that more than 100 children on Guam are alleged to have suffered at the hands of Catholic clergy happened …

–

TimesLedger – Oct 5, 2017

Victims seek justice for former Maspeth priest’s sex abuse … Up to 15 victims have come forward accusing a former Maspeth parish priest of sexual abuse.

–

National Catholic Reporter – Oct 4, 2017

Quintanilla’s announcement wasn’t the first time that sex abuse allegations surfaced against priests on Guam. Guam Senate President B.J. Cruz was having …

–

Pacific Daily News – Oct 4, 2017

Lawsuit: Boy sexually abused daily while living with priest … “While living with Father Andy, plaintiff was subjected to daily sexual abuse,” the lawsuit says.

–

Lifesite – Oct 5, 2017

Vatican hosts conference on child abuse while shielding priest wanted for child … a conference on protecting children from internet-based sexual abuse while …

–

Judge finds probable cause to charge priest with sex assault NJ.com – Oct 2, 2017 Last month, the Archdiocese of Newark received a protective order shielding the personnel files of Walters and two other priests accused of sexual abuse from …

–

getwestlondon – Oct 4, 2017

The then 68-year-old was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of historical sexual assault after a man claimed he had been the victim of sexual assault at the school, …

–

Queens Chronicle – Oct 5, 2017

“Sex abuse happened at school, in Holy Cross Church, in the rectory next door … The lawyer represented many of those sexually abused by priests in Boston a …

–

WLS-TV – 2 hours ago

It says memory of the abuse had been repressed until this summer. … McCormack has spent time in prison and at a state mental facility for sex offenders since …

–

Man claims sexual molestation by Talofofo priest KUAM.com – Oct 5, 2017 Another victim of clergy sex abuse comes forward. G.E.J. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Andrew Mannetta at the San Miguel Parish in Talofofo.

–

The Sydney Morning Herald – Oct 5, 2017

Cardinal Pell, 76, who has vigorously denied all allegations of sexual abuse, …. Pell, Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic priest, faces historical sexual abuse …

–

Pacific Daily News – Oct 4, 2017

Attorney Jacqueline Terlaje argues her client Archbishop Anthony Apuron’s motion to dismiss the clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed against him by former Agat altar …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

