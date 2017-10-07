THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [OCTOBER 7, 2017]

–
–
–
Clergy abuse happened as recently as 10 years ago, lawsuit claims
USA TODAY–18 hours ago
HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Some of the sexual abuse that more than 100 children on Guam are alleged to have suffered at the hands of Catholic clergy happened …
–
Victims seek justice for former Maspeth priest’s sex abuse
TimesLedger–Oct 5, 2017
Victims seek justice for former Maspeth priest’s sex abuse … Up to 15 victims have come forward accusing a former Maspeth parish priest of sexual abuse.
–
Guam’s day of reckoning after decades of sex abuse
National Catholic Reporter–Oct 4, 2017
Quintanilla’s announcement wasn’t the first time that sex abuse allegations surfaced against priests on Guam. Guam Senate President B.J. Cruz was having …
–
Lawsuit: Boy sexually abused daily while living with priest
Pacific Daily News–Oct 4, 2017
Lawsuit: Boy sexually abused daily while living with priest … “While living with Father Andy, plaintiff was subjected to daily sexual abuse,” the lawsuit says.
–
Vatican hosts conference on child abuse while shielding priest …
Lifesite–Oct 5, 2017
Vatican hosts conference on child abuse while shielding priest wanted for child … a conference on protecting children from internet-based sexual abuse while …
–
Judge finds probable cause to charge priest with sex assault
NJ.com–Oct 2, 2017
Last month, the Archdiocese of Newark received a protective order shielding the personnel files of Walters and two other priests accused of sexual abuse from …
–
Former Catholic priest facing trial accused of 19 historic sex abuse …
getwestlondon–Oct 4, 2017
The then 68-year-old was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of historical sexual assault after a man claimed he had been the victim of sexual assault at the school, …
–
Ex-Maspeth priest molested girls: lawyer
Queens Chronicle–Oct 5, 2017
“Sex abuse happened at school, in Holy Cross Church, in the rectory next door … The lawyer represented many of those sexually abused by priests in Boston a …
–
$50M lawsuit filed against former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack
WLS-TV–2 hours ago
It says memory of the abuse had been repressed until this summer. … McCormack has spent time in prison and at a state mental facility for sex offenders since …
–
Man claims sexual molestation by Talofofo priest
KUAM.com–Oct 5, 2017
Another victim of clergy sex abuse comes forward. G.E.J. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Andrew Mannetta at the San Miguel Parish in Talofofo.
–
Up to 50 witnesses could be called for Cardinal George Pell’s …
The Sydney Morning Herald–Oct 5, 2017
Cardinal Pell, 76, who has vigorously denied all allegations of sexual abuse, …. Pell, Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic priest, faces historical sexual abuse …
–
Accuser: No update from Rome about Apuron trial
Pacific Daily News–Oct 4, 2017
Attorney Jacqueline Terlaje argues her client Archbishop Anthony Apuron’s motion to dismiss the clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed against him by former Agat altar …
–
–
–
