SATURDAY ALTERNATIVE CARTOONS: OCTOBER 7, 2017

OK, this is very dark, very Talmudic weird. Bizarre to the ninth degree. As always, enlarge to read. It would be interesting to be the proverbial fly on the wall for interviews. Some folks really do live in a strange “reality”.





Stilton Says: Hard to believe she’s still using air that should have been Tom Petty’s.

Following the horrific massacre in Las Vegas, decrepit former entertainer Nancy “These Boobs Were Made For Sagging” Sinatra has come up with a brilliantly simple way to permanently end gun violence in our nation.



Specifically, she wants all five million members of the NRA to be lined up against a wall andreally big wall so they can have someplace to line up so many citizens. Specifically, she wants allof the NRA to be lined up against a wall and shot to death by firing squads . Granted, this would have absolutely no effect on criminal gun violence in our country, but the massive domestic holocaust would at least temporarily slake the bottomless blood lust of those on the Left and (bonus!) get them to support funding for Trump’sso they can have someplace to line up so many citizens.



There could also be a positive little bump in the nation’s textile industry which would need to quickly provide five million blindfolds to those who would rather not accidentally gaze on Nancy Sinatra’s smug, withered visage before they’re executed.



Since Ms. Sinatra is clearly clueless, we’d like to give her one: genocidal fascists like you are the reason that good people want guns, and the reason that the NRA exists to protect them from your murderous, anti-constitutional impulses.

Granted, lead balloons aren’t expected to fly…but in times like these we think they’re just the thing for lowering one’s self into quieter, calmer waters for a bit.

All of the news and social media nonsense surrounding the nightmare in Las Vegas has actually managed to make a horrible situation worse. Finger-pointing, conspiracy theories, and political opportunism are all running rampant as people try to find a way to “never let a serious crisis go to waste.” And it sickens us.

On a more personal level, we’re mourning the loss of Tom Petty ~ a damn good rocker about whom “workmanlike” should be considered a term of praise. He was an American original and spoke to and for the heartland. He created a lot of great music, and we’re saddened that his contributions are too soon over.

So please pardon this rambling, self-indulgent post. Following the horror in Las Vegas, it’s going to take awhile for us to get back into the levity habit.

Running to the store for milk would be such fun!

IQ Distribution throughout the United States. Very interesting. California is one of the more interesting states. Consider cultural and political distribution. Enlarge.









Artist Comment: Australian Border Security: Jihadists returning to South-east Asia from Middle Eastern battlefields have vowed to target Australia for their role in supporting the U.S in the ongoing fight against terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria.





And no, this is not funny, eh. Canada has contributed greatly to the world. We may not be flashy but we have done a lot both good and bad as has any other great Western nation. This is the kind of sentiment expressed by both Stephen Harper and Justine Trudeau.





The incredible dramatic natural beauty of autumn in the Muskoka Lakes of Ontario. You would paddle about in your canoe or hike about in the crisp forest and then return to the cottage to be overwhelmed by the amazing smells coming from the wood stove.

I am more than a little bewildered by events in Spain but the general drift is Spain wants to keep things as they are and the Catalonians have different ideas about it. I have also seen interviews with Catalonians who say that they are confused because it is not for the people any longer but a battle between forces out for their own agenda.

The the rest of Europe divided itself up into regions. Please enlarge.













And Americans thought Rachel Dolezal was strange. Meet Martina big who started modeling as a petite blonde then decided to grow the biggest bosom in Europe. No woman can be a serious model with a chest like that so question her motives. Even mammoth mammaries were not enough for this woman. She has had herself injected with tanning fluids, botox injections to fill out her lips and thicken her nose, and now fully identifies as a black woman. You be the judge.

Quite the little woman!









Artist Comment: Somebody’s Daughter: As the gun smoke clears, America prepares to bury its massacre dead.

Artist Comment: Gunsmoke Death Cult: America’s obsession with firearms and the consequences of a gun for every man, woman and child. Another variation on previous cartoon “Somebody’s Daughter”.





Every innocent life lost as a result of this liberal criminal policy is on this filthy little schmuck’s hands.



*http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/10/05/after-las-vegas-shooting-lance-bass-slams-red-cross-over-gay-blood-donor-ban.html

**Rules imposed by the Food and Drug Administration prohibits gay men from donating blood if they have engaged in any kind of sexual encounter with another man for the past 12 months.

Countdown to the next time.





Policeman attempting to revive a wounded woman while protecting her with his own body. Yep. Toxic masculinity in action.





According to the map above, compared to many other states, California had a very low level IQ. The state will have to sink or swim on its own. What a mess the Communists have made of that former paradise.





Buy them for YOUR children today!









Of course he denies it all!

Just another victim of conspiracy nut-jobs.





Artist Comment: Yemeni Gun Sight: Yemen’s three year-old civil war: Where massacres and bloodshed are a daily way of life, and as usual it is the children in the line of fire.

Nobel Peace Prize

Slavery

Nip this in the bud.





Vintage Vietnam Cartoons. I offer up the entire collection even if I disagree here and there.





