Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman spreads fake news about cholera in PR to bash “Trumpie” [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 5, 2017

New York Times writer and Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman recently tweeted, “Cholera. In a US territory. Among US citizens. In the 21st Century. Heckuva job, Trumpie.” Only problem was, no cases of cholera have been reported in Puerto Rico as of yet, and the CDC says they don’t anticipate seeing it. Krugman told Politifact he got the news from another liberal writer, Kurt Eichenwald, who also raced to call the administration “incompetent” after the natural disaster of Hurricane Maria struck.

