BREAKING: NFL Players Association Tied to Radical Soros Groups

A new bombshell report exposes the fact that the NFL players association donated to a multiple radical leftist Soros group.

If you ever wondered why the NFL Players Association has never cracked down on their players, for disrespecting the flag and advocating leftist politics. It turns out that’s because the NFLPA is every bit as radical as their players.

In tax documents recently released by 2ndVote, a conservative watchdog group, we learn that the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) made a donation of $5,000 in 2015 to the Center for Community Change Action, a George Soros funded and adamantly anti-Trump organization.

Yet, that just scratches the surface of the NFLPA’s dealings and donations to the extreme left.

In 2013 and 2015, the NFLPA also contributed to the AFL-CIO’s community affiliate, Working America. This group, according to Open Secrets, contributed $1 million to defeat President Trump during the 2016 election. However, the group’s anti-Trump activities were not limited to the election. According to the Washington Times, “Working America has since mobilized against the Republican tax-cut framework, denouncing it as the “Trump tax scam.”

Also according to the Times:

The NFLPA contributed $5,000 in 2014 to Jobs with Justice, another pro-union group backed by Mr. Soros, and $5,000 in 2013 to the progressive Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy.

The NFLPA donations from 2013, 2014 and 2015 were made before Mr. Trump was elected.

Other NFLPA charitable contributions went to a mix of groups supporting veterans, medical research and youth, including the Wounded Warrior Project, the Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, Active Minds, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

