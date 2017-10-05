05

Oct. ’17

US/Russia sign agreement for partnership in space, media ignores it [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 4, 2017

The US and Russia actually just signed a joint statement of cooperation to support a new space station that would orbit the moon, called Deep Space Gateway. Yes, the two countries who are supposedly at war with each other, are working together as partners to help humans go further out into space. NASA released a statement saying that both NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, along with other International Space Station partners, see the gateway as a strategic component of human space exploration architecture

