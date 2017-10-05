Big Alert! Yahoo Admits ALL 3 Billion Accounts Breached, Setting New Record [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 4, 2017

Yahoo has tripled its initial estimate of the number of email accounts affected by a data breach in 2013. The company announced that all the 3 billion users who had a Yahoo email account at the time were affected and could have their data compromised.

Oath, Yahoo’s new parent company, announced Tuesday that it is providing notice to 2 billion additional user accounts that had been affected by a data breach in 2013.

Learn More:

https://www.rt.com/usa/405596-yahoo-t…