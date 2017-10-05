A nursing home in Florida refused to evacuate as Hurricane Irma was about to hit leaving one dozen elderly citizens cooked to death [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 4, 2017

On this episode of America’s Lawyer, Mike Papantonio and attorney Dan Soloway discuss how a nursing home in southern Florida refused to evacuate their residents as hurricane Irma was about hit leaving nearly one dozen elderly citizens dead. Mike and Simone Del Rosario then talk about the Amazon tribe massacre that allegedly took place in the summer. Farron Cousins then joins in to discuss a lawsuit where Ohio prison guards forced juveniles into a weekly ‘Fight Club’ ritual.