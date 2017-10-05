18 OMG Things You Didn’t Know About Burning Man [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 3, 2016

Burning Man… You’ve probably heard of it. “It’s like Coachella, right?” Is it “a raging hippie orgy in the middle of the desert?” Or a modern day drugged out Woodstock where you can’t shower? Nope! Prepare to get schooled! Here are 18 OMG things you probably didn’t know about the festival where they burn a man.

1. What IS BM? (clock, the Man, art installations)

2. Who goes to BM?

3. No money or bartering

4. Nudity

5. The man burns

6. Burning Man Slang

7. The sand isn’t really sand

8. The Dust Storms

9. No wifi?!

10. It’s cold as sh*t at night

11. The temple

12. Making an Entrance

13. Cost

14. Kids

15. Bacon & Beyonce, 747s, and a free haircut

16. TEDx Talks

17. Porto Potties

18. Tricked Out Bikes