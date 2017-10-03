03

Central Barcelona in gridlock as thousands rally after Catalonia independence referendum crackdown [VIDEO]

 

Published on Oct 3, 2017

Thousands of protesters caused gridlock on the streets of central Barcelona on Tuesday morning, as they gathered in front of Placa de la Universitat to demonstrate against the Catalan independence referendum crackdown.

Catalonia Independence Referendum Explained: Catalan Independence

 

 

Published on Sep 30, 2017

On October 1 2017, Catalonia voted in an independence referendum to determine it’s future with or without Spain. FC Barcelona plays an influential role in Catalonia’s independence movement. Find out how.

