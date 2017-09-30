30

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [SEPTEMBER 30, 2017]

Police capture ex-priest who fled while serving sex abuse sentence

Crux: Covering all things Catholic1 hour ago
An ex-Catholic priest serving a 14-year sentence for sexual abuse of seven minors in Rome, and who had been given permission to receive treatment for a …

NYPD opens investigation into Catholic priest sex abuse claims

New York Daily NewsSep 27, 2017
Prosecutors and the NYPD have opened an investigation into allegations that a Catholic priest sexually abused 15 victims decades ago at a parish school, …
Former priest at Maspeth church accused of sexually abusing 15 …
QNS.comSep 27, 2017

Diocese Of Brooklyn Accused Of Covering Up Ex-Priest’s Sexual

GothamistSep 28, 2017
More than a dozen women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse a former Queens-based Catholic priest of sexual abuse, and to allege that both …
Priest charged with abusing 15 girls threatened victims with wrath …
New York Daily NewsSep 28, 2017

Several priests in prison for child sex abuse still being paid by …

WDRBSep 27, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They stand convicted of committing terrible sins, but pedophile priests are still being paid by the Catholic church in Louisville.

Pope’s sex abuse advisers also look into children of priests

ABC NewsSep 24, 2017
Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept.

Alleged victims claim sexual abuse in lawsuit against province …

CBC.caSep 26, 2017
A B.C. man has filed a lawsuit against the Province of Alberta, the Anglican Diocese of Edmonton and Gordon William Dominey, alleging the priest repeatedly …

10 new clergy sex abuse suits include Brouillard bringing 2 boys to …

Pacific Daily NewsSep 26, 2017
After former altar boys tearfully went public with allegations, a law was passed to open doors for lawsuits against the church, clergy and others. Wochit.

4 new lawsuits: Priest took boys’ nude photos, groped them

Pacific Daily NewsSep 28, 2017
Former priest Louis Brouillard took nude photos of boys, groped them, … The four cases bring the number of Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local or …

Catholic Church Abuse: Seattle Archdiocese Pays $1.3 Million to …

NewsweekSep 26, 2017
Parents and victims of priest abuse from around the world hold banners reading “Justice” and “Shame” during a demonstration against child sex abuse in the …

Crookston diocese settles coercion claim against Bishop Hoeppner

Winona Daily News15 hours ago
A Minnesota man has settled his claim that Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into retracting an allegation of clergy sexual abuse against a priest …
Ex-deacon candidate settles coercion lawsuit against bishop
Crookston Daily Times17 hours ago

1000 lawsuits: Guam clergy abuse scandal could widen, group says

USA TODAYSep 24, 2017
HAGÅTÑA, Guam — A year after Gov. Eddie Calvo signed into law a bill allowing victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers and the groups they are …

Lawsuits Filed Against Priests

Rio Grande SunSep 25, 2017
For the next two years, he was allegedly raped by former priest Armando Martinez, who was killed in 1997. Doe is just one of the many victims of sexual abuse …

Church pastor told victims he was ‘ridding them of evil spirits’ as he …

MetroSep 28, 2017
A church pastor told vulnerable female worshippers that he would ‘rid them of evil spirits’ before sexually abusing them. John Wilson, 70, has been jailed for 21 …

Vatican diplomat wanted for child porn offences should be sent back …

CBC.ca13 hours ago
Catholic priest wanted for alleged child porn offences committed in Windsor church … priest who was promoted to a top Vatican position despite sexual abuse …
Canadian police seek recalled Vatican envoy for child porn
Middletown Press4 hours ago
Windsor police issue arrest warrant for recalled Vatican diplomat in …
Highly CitedToronto Star13 hours ago

Boy abused by 2 priests, others molested in groups

Pacific Daily NewsSep 27, 2017
A boy was sexually abused by two priests on separate occasions, while other minors … They bring the number of Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local or …
3 priests accused of abusing boys in ’70s
The Guam Daily PostSep 27, 2017

Another clergy sex abuse case filed in federal court

KUAM.comSep 24, 2017
Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo …
Lawsuit: Catholic school student left in closet, abused
The Guam Daily PostSep 24, 2017

WiCoM priest under fire for ethical and sexual misconduct

The Wild HuntSep 27, 2017
WiCoM priest under fire for ethical and sexual misconduct ….. psychotherapy, and sexual abuse trauma in order to clarify allegations as described in the written …

