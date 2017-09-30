THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [SEPTEMBER 30, 2017]

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – 1 hour ago

An ex-Catholic priest serving a 14-year sentence for sexual abuse of seven minors in Rome, and who had been given permission to receive treatment for a …

–

New York Daily News – Sep 27, 2017

Prosecutors and the NYPD have opened an investigation into allegations that a Catholic priest sexually abused 15 victims decades ago at a parish school, …

Former priest at Maspeth church accused of sexually abusing 15 …

QNS.com – Sep 27, 2017

Diocese Of Brooklyn Accused Of Covering Up Ex-Priest’s Sexual … Gothamist – Sep 28, 2017 More than a dozen women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse a former Queens-based Catholic priest of sexual abuse, and to allege that both … Priest charged with abusing 15 girls threatened victims with wrath …

New York Daily News – Sep 28, 2017

–

Several priests in prison for child sex abuse still being paid by … WDRB – Sep 27, 2017 LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They stand convicted of committing terrible sins, but pedophile priests are still being paid by the Catholic church in Louisville.

–

ABC News – Sep 24, 2017

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept.

–

Alleged victims claim sexual abuse in lawsuit against province … CBC.ca – Sep 26, 2017 A B.C. man has filed a lawsuit against the Province of Alberta, the Anglican Diocese of Edmonton and Gordon William Dominey, alleging the priest repeatedly …

–

Pacific Daily News – Sep 26, 2017

After former altar boys tearfully went public with allegations, a law was passed to open doors for lawsuits against the church, clergy and others. Wochit.

–

Pacific Daily News – Sep 28, 2017

Former priest Louis Brouillard took nude photos of boys, groped them, … The four cases bring the number of Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local or …

–

Newsweek – Sep 26, 2017

Parents and victims of priest abuse from around the world hold banners reading “Justice” and “Shame” during a demonstration against child sex abuse in the …

–

Winona Daily News – 15 hours ago

A Minnesota man has settled his claim that Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into retracting an allegation of clergy sexual abuse against a priest …

Ex-deacon candidate settles coercion lawsuit against bishop

Crookston Daily Times – 17 hours ago

–

USA TODAY – Sep 24, 2017

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — A year after Gov. Eddie Calvo signed into law a bill allowing victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers and the groups they are …

–

Rio Grande Sun – Sep 25, 2017

For the next two years, he was allegedly raped by former priest Armando Martinez, who was killed in 1997. Doe is just one of the many victims of sexual abuse …

–

Metro – Sep 28, 2017

A church pastor told vulnerable female worshippers that he would ‘rid them of evil spirits’ before sexually abusing them. John Wilson, 70, has been jailed for 21 …

–

CBC.ca – 13 hours ago

Catholic priest wanted for alleged child porn offences committed in Windsor church … priest who was promoted to a top Vatican position despite sexual abuse …

Canadian police seek recalled Vatican envoy for child porn

Middletown Press – 4 hours ago

Windsor police issue arrest warrant for recalled Vatican diplomat in …

Highly Cited – Toronto Star – 13 hours ago

–

Pacific Daily News – Sep 27, 2017

A boy was sexually abused by two priests on separate occasions, while other minors … They bring the number of Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local or …

3 priests accused of abusing boys in ’70s

The Guam Daily Post – Sep 27, 2017

–

KUAM.com – Sep 24, 2017

Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo …

Lawsuit: Catholic school student left in closet, abused

The Guam Daily Post – Sep 24, 2017

–

The Wild Hunt – Sep 27, 2017

WiCoM priest under fire for ethical and sexual misconduct ….. psychotherapy, and sexual abuse trauma in order to clarify allegations as described in the written …

–

–

–

