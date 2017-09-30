SATURDAY ALTERNATIVE CARTOONS: SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

Brr. It is getting cold but it is so wonderful to hear the rain beating upon the windows again. Finally the air feels fresh after a summer of smoke and fires. Once again, for you all, a collection of material from various sources to get you through the weekend. Please enjoy and I ask you to share this page and the images wherever you can.

Life in Ontario under deviant Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Ahem!

And the days grow shorter.

Every. Darn. Time.

Definitely not worth the bother.

Back to Charlottesville. Truth not exposed in the JMSM.

I am sure I trigger folks off when I tell them this! Of course I refer to the libs…

This would require families remaining whole, not the Communist miserable vision of division and destruction of the family and generations.

Cleverest cartoon of the week.

The other children quickly learned not to touch little Susie’s toys.

Dumb but funny. Admit it. You smiled.

One of the best this week. Trudeau is aiming for the top using anyone he can to get there, including climbing on the political backs of Canada’s Original Peoples.

We have all seen this Bosch painting thousands of times over our lifetime. But the other day when I saw this cut over at 90 Miles From Tyranny , my first thought was … life under a Communist purge… hell.

Why the language must be so obscene will always be a mystery to me.



Ah, Castro, you were such a hypocrite! You used every medical tool available to draw your life to the last breath. I will also say this supports the Communist belief that a person is only of value so long as they are of an age to labour and consume. And even then, eventually, the consume aspect is denied the masses.

Interesting how the teacher above resembles Communist Liberal Kathleen Wynne, the detestable Premier of Ontario!

And back to Communism at West Point.

Yes, a vintage Communist Sino-Soviet Alliance poster with a rather unappealing message.

Vintage Marxist publication





Enlarge. Read.

No surprises here.









Omgosh but this image makes me feel so good. Look at that contented face. I am far from that life now, alas, but I grew up with such a canoe on just such a lake. I learned so much about life and the wilderness in that canoe.

And so it still goes today. Thank you, Russia.

Then there are those lovely child immigrants entering Europe.

I found an entire series of these; the only thing that seems correct is the level of printing.

Another African daycare emptied its contents into a boat and shipped them off to Europe.

Saad Alsaud, reported to have been the fastest 14-year-old in Sweden, dwarfing younger schoolboys and girls as they join him for a run. He looks old enough to be the father of the children he is jogging with. What really blows me away is how the parents of these children remain silent about the dangers their own young are in with these situations. Or the absolute lunacy of it all.

The new Swedish blonde. Out with the old…

NOT a real Nat Geo cover. But it could be considering the liberal political slant of this formerly prestigious publication. Now it is just good for the pictures. Sometimes.

But this is NOT fake. This is Germany.

One of Germany’s greatest exports, international model Heidi Klum, very publicly “lived the interracial dream” with rock star Seal, resulting in 3 children. They more or less set the standard.