What You AREN’T Being Told About Puerto Rico & The Disaster Unfolding There [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 27, 2017

If anyone knows of a reliable, accountable organization by which to help the people of Puerto Rico, please post it in the comments below.

Our news media has no issue showing / telling us about the devastation in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Yet it’s important to understand Puerto Rico’s history of being a victim of corporate pillaging, which has contributed to the extreme disaster unpreparedness, insane levels on unemployment, and a public health crisis. Even before it was hit by this hurricane, there was a severe economic and humanitarian crisis in PR. On top of this, while the territory has representation in Congress, it does not have a vote, and thus it does not have a voice in the policies by which it is effected.