BOMBSHELL: Federal Records Show Chelsea Clinton Funneled $11 Million in Federal Contracts to Her Friend’s Phony Think-Tank

During Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, more than $11 Million of federal contracts were awarded to a questionably legitimate think-tank, which is owned and operated by Chelsea Clinton’s “Best Friend”.

Jacqueline Newmyer, who Chelsea Clinton says is her “best friend”, owns and operates Long Term Strategy Group (LTSG). Over the past 10 years, LTSG has been awarded more than $11 million from a Department of Defense think-tank known as the Office of Net Assessment (ONA).

Long Term Strategy Group, has a virtually non-existent website and has no security clearances, yet to date they have received $11.2 Million in federal contracts according to USAspending.gov.

LTSGThe reason that LTSG was never given security clearances is that they failed to set up proper facilities to store and manage classified material. This issue reminds many of the unsecured private email sever that Hillary Clinton kept in her basement, which was hacked by multiple state actors.

It remains unclear who initiated the relationship between Newmyer and the DOD, but early reports all lead back to Chelsea Clinton as the intermediary that sparked the relationship, likely through her mother, Hillary Clinton, who at the time was Secretary of State.

It’s also unclear what work was ever rendered to the Department of State from LTSG.

While Newmyer did attend Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, her studies and research at the university had little to with modern day military strategy. This lack of a track record on relevant topics is part of what has many raising questions about how Newmyer’s firm (LTSG) could have ever been paid more than $11 Million by the Department of Defense.

