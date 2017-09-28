Boeing Offers $1 Million Prize for Inventing A Safe Personal Flying Machine [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 27, 2017

Boeing is offering $2 million in prizes—including a $1 million top prize—to inventors of “safe, quiet, ultra-compact, near-VTOL personal flying devices capable of flying 20 miles while carrying a single person.” VTOL stands for vertical take-off and landing, meaning that Boeing is looking for something more original than a conventional ultralight airplane. Boeing is correct that there’s potential for technological breakthroughs here, but in the world of aviation, $1 million doesn’t get you very far.

Learn More:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/…