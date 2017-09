Published on Sep 26, 2017

Paris Swade for Liberty Writers reports, the mighty Madonna has fallen. This week the infamous singer had one of the worst weeks of her life. Showbizz411 reported that Madonna released an album titled "Rebel Heart" last week on Friday. The album has only sold 3,848 CDs according to hits daily double.

