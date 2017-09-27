Jury slams Johnson & Johnson with $417 million verdict over talc-cancer link

A jury awarded a California woman $417 million on August 21, 2017 after she developed ovarian cancer as a result of using Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder for decades as part of her regular feminine hygiene routine. The award includes $70 million in compensatory damages and $347 million in punitive damages.

Los Angeles resident Eva Echeverria, 63, said she had used Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder since she was 11. She stopped using the product in 2016, after reading about another woman who had also developed ovarian cancer as a result of using the powder.

Hundreds of other cases are currently awaiting trial in California. Thousands of similar cases are progressing through state and federal courts, even as we speak. Juries elsewhere have returned 4 other verdicts against Johnson & Johnson.

The plaintiffs allege Johnson & Johnson ignored studies linking it’s Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products to cancer. [2]

Echeverria was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007. She had a softball-sized tumor removed from one of her ovaries, but she is now at the end of her life and was too sick to attend the trial.

Aug 21, 2017

