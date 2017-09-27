27

Sep. ’17

Chuck Schumer coaching Jimmy Kimmel’s healthcare crusade [VIDEO]

 

Published on Sep 26, 2017

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Kimmel’s been in touch with some politicians and advocacy groups on the issue, including none other than democratic senator, Chuck Schumer. Multiple sources told the news outlet that Schumer ‘provided technical guidance and info about the bill, as well as the stats from various think tanks and experts on the effects’ of the GOP’s recent attempt at a a healthcare reform, the Graham Cassidy bill. So Kimmel has been pushing what the democrats want, using information he got directly from them and those working hard for them.

