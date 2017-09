Former New York Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in May to sending obscene material to a minor. At the time he was married to Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin.

Weiner, 53, will be required to register as a sex offender, and must report to prison by November 6.

MORE: https://www.rt.com/usa/404526-weiner-sentenced-prison-texts/

Poor Hillary. No more Wiener for her. 😭

She didn’t like wieners any way!!!!

Advertisements