CLAIM: Red Cross stole emergency supplies from the doorsteps of churches, then sold them for profit

(Natural News) A Houston-area woman has made an explosive allegation that the American Red Cross scooped up Hurricane Harvey relief supplies that poured in from all over the country, and supposedly sold some of them — like bottle water — for a profit. Other supplies were discarded in dumpsters.

In a Facebook video, Gina Nelms claimed that the Red Cross helped themselves to supplies such as clothing, baby food, diapers, and blankets that were the result of generous donations from concerned Americans that were brought in to the disaster area on 18 wheelers.

Boxes of supplies had temporarily piled up in front of churches as hard-working volunteers worked to bring them inside.

That’s when the Red Cross showed up, Nelms alleges in the Facebook video that has received almost 6 million views as of this writing.

The Red Cross was physically taking the donations from the doorsteps of these churches and putting them into their trucks. Red Cross came to the church with volunteers and began to steal the donations…from people who literally had nothing…

Nelms added that after hauling the supplies back to Red Cross shelters, Red Cross operatives tossed supplies that the organization couldn’t resell into dumpsters. She also asserts that she has pictures “

The Gateway Pundit website indicated that it reached out to the Red Cross for comment, but its story has not been updated with a response as yet.

Nelms also claims that the Red Cross is protected by an Obama-era Executive Order, EO 13603, signed on March 16, 2012, regarding “National Defense Resources Preparedness.”

Although not a federal agency, the nonprofit, tax-exempt Red Cross describes itself as maintaining a “special and unique relationship” with the federal government as a “federal instrumentality” flowing from delegated authority to engage in disaster relief pursuant to its charter. Whether that brings the charitable institution under EO 13603 or not is unclear.

According to Nelms, moreover, for every $10 donated to the Red Cross, only 90 cents reaches disaster victims.

Separately, as of the end of August, the Red Cross said it had spent $50 million on Harvey relief, primarily on 232 shelters for nearly 70,000 evacuees. A Red Cross executive was unable to tell NPR at the time how much of each donated dollar was going to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, however.

A 2016 U.S. Senate study concluded that of approximately $500 million raised by the Red Cross for Haiti earthquake relief in 2010, $124 million was spent on internal expenses.

The Red Cross is currently soliciting donations on TV for hurricane relief. As of late August, via his Twitter feed, Obama was still encouraging donations to the Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

In 2016, Natural News founder Mike Adams revealed that the Red Cross apparently only managed to build six permanent homes in Haiti, despite the post-quake outpouring of donations. (Related: Read more about alleged improprieties at Corruption.news.)

