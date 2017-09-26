Chelsea Manning Blocked From Entering Canada Because Of Treason Charge

The Canadian government recently blocked Chelsea Manning from entering the country because of her espionage conviction here in the U.S.

Manning, who is claiming that she has been “permanently banned” from Canada, posted a denial letter she received after applying for a temporary visitor visa on Friday. Manning disclosed that she was convicted in June 2013 under the Espionage Act and was released from federal prison on May 17.

The former Army private was convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of classified government cables and leaking them to the website WikiLeaks. President Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year prison sentence in January, and she was released in May after serving seven years.

The rejection letter states that Manning was “inadmissible on grounds of serious criminality.”

“If committed in Canada this offence would equate to an indictable offense, namely Treason,” the letter states.

The charge in Canada would be punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Manning, a transgender rights activist who was born Bradley Manning, said that she plans to appeal the decision during an admissibility hearing at some point in the future.

http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/25/chelsea-manning-blocked-from-entering-canada-because-of-treason-charge/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

