175 U.S. patents prove that geoengineering and weather control technologies are REAL… see the list here

(Natural News) The United States government has granted patent approval to at least 175 inventions and technologies that are officially recognized to control or augment weather systems. (See the full list below.)

For years, Dane Wigington, the founder of GeoengineeringWatch.com, has been mocked by the fake news media for daring to claim that weather control technology exists. Now, with two back-to-back superstorms targeting the United States of America in less than two weeks — Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma — more and more people are beginning to ask whether these storms are being influenced, augmented or even “steered” into their intended targets through the use of exotic technologies.

The idea seems outlandish at first glance. But then you might remember that Al Gore and the global warming crowd openly claim that humans influence the weather all the time, creating hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts as a direct result of human activity. This view is openly endorsed by nearly the entire scientific community, including government agencies like the EPA, which claims that humans are directly altering the atmosphere, weather and ocean levels. Thus, even “official” science organizations openly support the notion that severe weather events are created by people. It is the foundational narrative underpinning global warming and climate change.

The U.S. government confirms that hundreds of technologies exist to control and influence powerful weather systems

Accordingly, anyone who says weather can’t be influenced by humans must simultaneously reject the entire narrative of global warming and climate change, because they are based on essentially the same idea: That large-scale weather events can be directly influenced by human activity. In fact, according to Al Gore and the climate change alarmists, humans have so much control over the weather that today’s scientists can accurately predict sea level rises a full century into the future, even when those same scientists can’t accurately predict the track of a hurricane four days in advance. (Ponder all this for a moment…)

Logically, all those media publishers calling Dane Wigington a conspiracy theorist for promoting the idea of large-scale weather control (geoengineering) must also label Al Gore a conspiracy theorist, too. But Gore’s conspiracies are even larger, as he claims humans can raise the oceans and drastically alter the atmosphere without even trying. (Christians are routinely mocked for believing that Moses could part the oceans, by the way, yet Al Gore says humans can raise all the oceans worldwide without even trying!) Al Gore won a Nobel Peace Prize for saying humans can alter the weather and radically influence hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts and floods. Where is the prize for Dane Wigington’s effort to explain how such feats might be accomplished on purpose? (Oh wait, he isn’t part of the political elite, so his theories are mocked and discredited.)

As you’re attempting to unravel all the contradictions found in global warming narrative, consider these 175 patents that describe — in tremendous detail — highly advanced weather control technology. These patents describe known processes for generating rain, augmenting hurricanes, seeding storm systems, accomplishing weather modification and much more. Keep in mind that all these patents have already been approved by the U.S. patent office, meaning that the U.S. government affirms the scientific feasibility of these inventions.

This full list is cited from ClimateViewer.com:

