Who Is Blocking the Clinton Emails? [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 23, 2017

Good evening, I’m still reporting on: Who Is Blocking the Clinton Emails?, 1802

Synopsis: Tom Fitton, the head of Judicial Watch, just released his weekly update, but there are so many astonishing insider revelations that it had my head spinning. So, I’ll break it up into two or more pieces.

Here Fitton explains why he is still having to fight in court for every Clinton email disclosure.

[insert]

So that’s the importance of the Democrats blocking all the new Trump appointees. Folks like Jeff Sessions are outnumbered in the Injustice Department by what – a thousand to one.

So I wonder how that works? Does AG Sessions put out a memo of an intended action and then ask for a vote within his department?

[insert]

In other words, when it comes to the Clintons’ 25-year reign in Washington, they are above the rule of law, and everyone who has protected them over the years is above the rule of law as well.