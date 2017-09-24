Study confirms that fluoride causes weight gain and depression

(NaturalNews) The debate over water fluoridation goes back to the 1940s when communities began fluoridating water to prevent tooth decay. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the fluoridation of water was one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.

Fluoride is a natural mineral found in soil and water in varying amounts. It is believed to combat tooth decay and cavities by making enamel more resistant to bacteria. However, previous studies have shown that exposure to high levels of fluoride inhibits the production of iodine, which is crucial for a healthy thyroid.

It is for this reason that adding extra fluoride to water for the purpose of medical treatment has become a controversial topic of heated debate. For decades, fluoride has been forced upon us by governments who have spiked our drinking water to improve oral health. However, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that fluoride-spiked water may do more harm than good.

Is fluoridated water better for oral health or not?

This forced medicine has been shown to increase the risk of hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid. An underactive thyroid gland fails to produce enough hormones, which may result in extreme fatigue, aching muscles, obesity, memory loss and depression.

A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health found that certain areas of England with fluoridated community water had increased rates of hypothyroidism. It was one of the largest studies to examine the adverse effects of elevated fluoride exposure.

The scientists discovered that areas with fluoridated water – such as the West Midlands and the North East of England – were 30 percent more likely to develop hypothyroidism than communities with low, natural levels of fluoride in their water. The scientists from the University of Kent warned that around 15,000 people in the U.K. could be suffering from preventable depression, fatigue, memory loss or weight gain.

“The difference between the West Midlands, which fluoridates, and Manchester, which doesn’t was particularly striking. There were nearly double the number of cases in the West Midlands,” lead author Professor Stephen Peckham of the Centre for Health Service Studies said.

