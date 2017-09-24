24

Sep. ’17

James Comey FINALLY Under the FBI’s Microscope [VIDEO]

 

Published on Sep 23, 2017

Reporter Catherine Herridge just broke a story that could finally land James Comey under the FBI’s microscope.

According to Herridge, Sen. Chuck Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking if the bureau, under Comey’s leadership, ever warned the Trump campaign about Russian interference and if not, why?

In addition, Comey has been called back by Trey Gowdy for additional questioning.

Many of the statements he made under oath, including those about Trump Team wiretapping have now been proven to be false.

Source: http://truthfeednews.com/breaking-jam…

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s