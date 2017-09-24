James Comey FINALLY Under the FBI’s Microscope [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 23, 2017

Reporter Catherine Herridge just broke a story that could finally land James Comey under the FBI’s microscope.

According to Herridge, Sen. Chuck Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking if the bureau, under Comey’s leadership, ever warned the Trump campaign about Russian interference and if not, why?

In addition, Comey has been called back by Trey Gowdy for additional questioning.

Many of the statements he made under oath, including those about Trump Team wiretapping have now been proven to be false.

Source: http://truthfeednews.com/breaking-jam…