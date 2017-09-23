THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [SEPTEMBER 23, 2017]

–

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

HuffPost – 19 hours ago

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) ― Pope Francis, in some of his most candid and personal comments on the sexual abuse of children by priests, said on Thursday that …

–

The Local France – Sep 19, 2017

A French Cardinal will go on trial in April accused of covering up the sexual abuse of children by a paedophile priest in his Lyon diocese over 25 years ago, …

–

University report lifts the lid on child sexual abuse in the Catholic … National Catholic Reporter – 2 hours ago University report lifts the lid on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church … Both are former Catholic priests, Cahill of the Melbourne Archdiocese and Wilkinson …

–

BBC News – Sep 18, 2017

A former Church of England priest has been jailed for 12 years for torturing and sexually abusing two schoolboys in the 1980s and 90s. Jonathan Graves, 60, of …

Ex-priest jailed for 12 years in UK for sex offences against boys …

Irish Examiner – Sep 18, 2017

–

The Courier-Journal – Sep 19, 2017

A Meade County judge has denied a probation request by a Roman Catholic priest found guilty of molesting a boy at a summer camp in the 1970s.

–

WPXI Pittsburgh – Sep 20, 2017

LEECHBURG, Pa. – Channel 11 was there as a retired Westmoreland County priest faced a judge on accusations that he sexually abused a 10-year-old boy.

Former Lower Burrell priest waives sex assault charge to court

Tribune-Review – Sep 20, 2017

–

New details from man who claims church covered up sexual abuse Valley News Live – Sep 21, 2017 New details from man who claims church covered up sexual abuse … N.D. (Valley News Live) New information from the man who claims a priest molested him …

–

More than a dozen abusive clergy served local parishes taosnews – Sep 21, 2017 St. Anthony Catholic Church in Questa, where several priests who were found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor served. At least a dozen priests who have been …

–

KUAM.com – Sep 17, 2017

Another clergy sex abuse lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam. 48-year-old “M.I.Q.” alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Louis Brouillard.

–

Lawsuit: Guam priest sexually abused boys simultaneously … USA TODAY – Sep 18, 2017 The lawsuit, which is among dozens accusing Brouillard of child sexual abuse, was filed by 48-year-old “M.I.Q.” who, like most plaintiffs, used his initials to …

–

Victim alleges priest tried to drown him Pacific News Center – Sep 22, 2017 R.A.S. says he was so traumatized from the incident that he never returned to the Catholic church ever again. Guam – The latest sex abuse lawsuit filed against …

–

Church Militant – Sep 21, 2017

Bishop Settles Civil Lawsuit Alleging Coverup of Sexual Abuse … 16 by Msgr. Roger Grundhaus, a priest of the diocese, in 1971 during a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio.

–

Newcastle Herald – Sep 22, 2017

AN Australian Catholic priest is being investigated by Papua New Guinea police for … “What Father Neil did was definitely NOT a form of sexual abuse or …

–

Pacific Daily News – Sep 19, 2017

M.S.B is the 109th person to file a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana and other religious orders over alleged sex abuse by clergy or others affiliated with …

Lawsuit: Priest took nude photos of altar boy

The Guam Daily Post – Sep 19, 2017

–

CBS Pittsburgh / KDKA – Sep 21, 2017

Retired Priest Accused Of Abusing Boy Waives Hearing … John Thomas Sweeney waived a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on Wednesday.

–

Former Crookston priests identified in sexual assault case WDAZ – Sep 19, 2017 But despite the fact that it was so long ago, he says it’s important to raise awareness about the issue of sexual abuse in the church, to stop it from happening in …

–

Archdiocese names three Taos County priests in list of molesters Sangre de Cristo Chronicle – Sep 16, 2017 The church’s public naming of individual priests guilty of sexual abuse is a tactic the Roman Catholic Church uses as it moves toward transparency and healing, …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Advertisements