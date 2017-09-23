Hurricane Maria remains a category 3 storm this Saturday morning. It has begun it’s trip northward.

–

Hurricane Maria Becoming a U.S. Rip Current, High Surf Threat As It Moves Away from the Bahamas

Maria is moving away from the Bahamas into the open Atlantic.

Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall is still contributing to a flood threat in Puerto Rico.

Maria will bring high surf and rip currents to the U.S. East Coast into next week.

Direct impacts to the U.S. East Coast from Maria next week remain uncertain.

Hurricane Maria, a Category 3 hurricane, is moving away from the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas as major flooding continues in Puerto Rico.

Maria is likely to bring high surf and dangerous rip currents to the U.S. East Coast into next week. The center of Maria is currently expected to remain east of the East Coast through the next five days, but direct impacts cannot be ruled out at this point.

Happening Now

Hurricane Maria is currently located about 340 miles east of the Nassau, in the Bahamas and is moving north-northwest at about 9 mph.

Maria’s eye has become better defined in satellite imagery and data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the central pressure had fallen but winds had decreased slightly to 120 mph, still a powerful Category 3 hurricane.

Maria is currently experiencing some southwesterly wind shear, which is likely causing the asymmetrical appearance around the eyewall. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected over the next few days, but Maria is expected to remain a Category 3 hurricane through the weekend.

Early next week, Maria will track over colder sea-surface temperatures left behind by Jose, which should result in weakening.

Rain is beginning to dissipate near Puerto Rico in association with a large plume of moisture that is following Maria. The National Weather Service says that major flooding was ongoing in Puerto Rico on the Rio Grande de Loiza, Rio Grande de Manati and La Plata basins. Runoff from the higher terrain on the island territory continues to bring flooding concerns.

