Published on Sep 21, 2017

Clinton still doesn’t seem to realize that the vast majority of Americans are done with politicians that are blatantly in bed with Wall Street. She acknowledges the “anger and resentment” following the 2008 crash, yet won’t acknowledge that the crash was manufactured by the very entities that fund her.

