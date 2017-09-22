22

Sep. ’17

Puerto Rico may not get power back for half a year after Hurricane Maria – officials [VIDEO]

 

Published on Sep 21, 2017

Hurricane Maria has left many homeless in Puerto Rico, where there is no electricity and very limited communications. President Donald Trump says Maria “absolutely obliterated” the US territory, but he promised a swift recovery process. The storm pummeled the island with 155-mile-per-hour winds yesterday, knocking out all the power on the island. As a Category 4 storm, it was the strongest hurricane to hit the US commonwealth in more than 80 years. RT’s Marina Portnaya reports from Miami.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s