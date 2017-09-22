Nancy Pelosi Run Off Stage at Press Conference [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 19, 2017

Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Nancy Pelosi Run Off Stage at Press Conference, 1795

Synopsis: Yesterday in San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi was shouted down by the very dreamers she was there to have a press conference about urging passage of the Dream Act to protect the children of illegals from deportation.

About 60 so-called “Dreamers” mounted the stage shouting, “All of us or none of us,” and “Democrats deport”. The raucous group managed to shout down all attempts to proceed with the carefully orchestrated event.

After an hour of noisy chanting and speech-making on the part of the Dreamers, Pelosi and two Democrat colleagues gave up and left the venue through a back door.

This demonstrates yet another step in the decline of civility in the democratic process – only this time, it is being used against Democrats, instead by them against supporters of President Trump.

Democrats have been crushing these American political traditions for several years now and this is the end result. Now new socialists, yearning to get their young faces on the nightly news are angling to replace the old socialists – and modeling their bad behavior.

Unless Democrats take an about face and start moving back towards bi-partisan governance and treating, yes, even Trump supporters with respect, the bonds of comity that have bound the Republic together will only disintegrate at an ever-faster pace – fracturing the nation.

This is exactly what our enemies want. And, unfortunately, our enemies are now amongst us. Democrats need to heed the lessons of history – just as in the French Revolution – when the Republic descends into thuggery, the thugs will come for the Democrats first.