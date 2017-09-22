22

Sep. ’17

At 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Maria is about 35 miles ENE of Grand Turk Island. It remains a Category 3 hurricane.

 

Hurricane Maria remains a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds 125 mph.

At 8 a.m., Hurricane Maria is about 30 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island.  Hurricane conditions are occurring on the Turks and Caicos Islands this morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160miles.   This would keep Maria far east of Florida. Maria is expected to slow down and gradually weaken in the western Atlantic Ocean early next week due to shear and cooler waters.

Swells from Maria are expected to begin reaching the coast of the southeastern United States today.  These swells will cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents along the east coast for the next several days even though Maria is forecast to remain well offshore over the western Atlantic Ocean.

Jose is no longer a tropical storm but there are some winds to tropical storm force on parts of the New England coast.

It will continue to meander in the Atlantic Ocean off the New England coast until it eventually dissipates.

HURRICANE MARIA
SUMMARY OF 800 AM INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…21.9N 70.9W
ABOUT 30 MILES NNE OF GRAND TURK ISLAND
ABOUT 465 MILES ESE OF NASSAU
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…125 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…959 MB…28.32 INCHES

http://www.baynews9.com/content/news/baynews9/news/article.html/content/news/articles/bn9/2017/9/22/maria_flash_flood_wa.html

 

 

 

 

 

