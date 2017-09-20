20

Sep. '17

Land of the Free? In Florida It’s Illegal to Power Homes with ‘Off Grid’ Solar Panels [VIDEO]

 

Published on Sep 20, 2017

With roughly 1.5 million Floridians initially without electricity from the damage inflicted on Florida’s energy infrastructure, many in the Sunshine State are now questioning why it’s so difficult for people to utilize solar energy.

The simple answer is that one of the major electrical suppliers in the state – Florida Power and Light (FPL) – has utilized a massive lobbying campaign, directed at state lawmakers, to create legal barriers to disallow people from powering their own homes with solar panels without being subject to power companies.

In fact, current Florida state law makes it illegal.

This is the definition of crony capitalism. Companies lobby government officials, who then vote in favor of the corporate position — often for a quid pro quo in the form of financial support for the officials’ reelection campaign.

