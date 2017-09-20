20

Sep. ’17

‘Committee to Investigate Russia’ weaponizes Morgan Freeman in latest anti-Moscow hysteria [VIDEO]

 

Published on Sep 20, 2017

Hollywood actors often speak their minds about domestic politics, but now some in Tinseltown are also joining the anti-Russian chorus, accusing Moscow of using “hacking, Twitter armies, and fake news” to interfere with the US election.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8non

 

Morgan Freeman: ‘We Are At War With Russia’  [VIDEO]

 

 

Published on Sep 19, 2017

If America had wanted war with Russia, Hillary Clinton would be president right now.

ORIGINAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uz9PN…

