Major earthquake hits central Mexico – Mexico City TODAY

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.

At least 55 people are dead following the earthquake as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets.

Morelos Gov. Graco Ramirez said 42 died in his central Mexican state, with 12 dead in Jojutla and four in the state capital of Cuernavaca.

Gov. Alfredo del Mazo told the Televisa news network that two people died in the State of Mexico, which also borders the capital. He said a quarry worker was killed when the quake unleashed a rockslide and another person was killed by a falling lamppost.

At least 11 others died in Puebla, according to Francisco Sanchez, spokesman for the state’s Interior Department.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear.

Puebla Gov. Tony Galil tweeted that there had been damaged buildings in the city of Cholula including collapsed church steeples.

In Mexico City, thousands of people fled office buildings and hugged to calm each other along the central Reforma Avenue as alarms blared, and traffic stopped around the Angel of Independence monument.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said there are reports of people trapped in collapsed buildings, though the number is not clear. He told the Televisa network that 20 or more buildings collapsed or suffered serious damage.

MORE: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/puebla-mexico-earthquake-today-7-1-kills-dozens-rising/

Advertisements