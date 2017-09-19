Hurricane Maria is a Category 5 again Tuesday morning 6 am. It will approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight & Wednesday.

–

Hurricane Maria brought 160 mph winds and “widespread devastation” to Dominica when it made landfall at 9.15pm EDT.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, whose roof was blown off by the hurricane, said: “So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace.

“My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.”

Maria is moving west-northwest at nearly 9 mph and was last located about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe and about 205 miles southeast of St Croix.

The hurricane hit Dominica as a category 5 hurricane, was briefly downgraded to category 4 but is category 5 again after winds reached 55 mph.

The eye of hurricane passed over Dominica and moved very close to the French overseas regions of Guadeloupe and Martinique.

The NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Maria remains an “extremely dangerous” hurricane after moving over Dominica.

The NHC said: “On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday.”

Julian Heming, who works on predicting tropical cyclones for the Met Office, warned that Hurricane Maria could make landfall again somewhere in the US Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico.

There is great uncertainty over where Hurricane Maria could go more than five or six days from now because it is beyond the range of the forecasts.

When asked if Maria could hit America, Mr Heming said: “It’s a long way off any potential impacts further down.”

But he said that Hurricane Maria has got a more northwesterly track than Hurricane Irma, suggesting Florida could fall outside its path.

He said: “It’s got a more northwesterly track. Florida – at the moment – is not in the zone where it is expected to go.

“At the moment, it looks like its going to move out to the north of the Bahamas.”

From there, Hurricane Maria could move towards the US East Coast or out over the Atlantic away from land.

