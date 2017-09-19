Clinton’s New ‘Dark Money’ Political Group Exposes Democrats’ Secret Plans for Future [VIDEO]

Streamed live 23 hours ago

The political organization ‘Onward Together’ founded by Hillary Clinton, has no work to show for its first four months of existence, except soliciting donations for undisclosed purposes.

DCNF cites a recent email from Hillary to Onward Together explaining the lack of actions from the group .“You may not have heard much about the work we’re doing at Onward Together,” Clinton wrote. “That’s because we’re working behind the scene to fund, support, and amplify the work of the groups we’re supporting. We’re not the story: they are.” This attempt by Clinton to maintain influence without being ‘the story’, will allow the Democrats to publicly distance themselves from Clinton while still taking orders and funding from Hillary and cronies behind the scenes. It also gives her organization more flexibility, and less accountability for potentially nefarious actions as she can prod the smaller organizations, funded through her donors, into doing Clinton’s ‘dirty work’ while technically distancing her organization from the questionable activities they support.