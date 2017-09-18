Hurricanes Jose + Maria = JOSEPH + MARY?! [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 17, 2017

HUGE!!!

A then-tropical wave as of Wed., Aug. 31st, 2017, Hurricane Jose has now formed into a category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center and the Saffir-Simpson scale. Occurring on the tail-end of Irma and Katia, this storm is projected to move northward towards the northern Atlantic throughout the upcoming week.

Here comes a few more storms right behind it: tropical depression Lee, and tropical storm Maria. Maria began intensifying as a storm just this past weekend, on Fri., September 16th, 2017… The storm is projected to grow and trail the same pathway as Irma — but is currently remaining in the Caribbean.

However, there is something very eerie about all of this — considering these words in the Hebrew, Jose and Maria actually make up the words “Joseph” and “Mary”… Not to mention how Hurricane Harvey also made landfall and struck “Corpus Christi” in Texas, which also means “Body Of Messiah”… And, due to these storms forming and gaining traction within DAYS from the Revelation 12 Sign fulfilled in the sky as of Sat., September 23rd, 2017, there is more that meets the eye than the eye of the storm.

And when you couple all of this with the record wildfires across the western United States, record typhoons in regions such as India, Bangladesh, and Nepal — along with the unprecedented flooding and power outages that left TENS of millions of people without power (along with the power outage in Taiwan), there is obviously Something BIGGER Brewing…

What Is That Something?!?!