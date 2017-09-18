Hurricane Maria is gradually intensifying. Winds 85 mph. Located 100 mi NE of Barbados.

Hurricane winds extend 15 miles from center.

Hurricane Maria Strength

As of 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, September 18, 2017, Hurricane Maria has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), with higher gusts.

Maria is currently a Category 1 hurrricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale NHC forecasters expect that Hurricane Maria will become a Category 2 hurricane today and reach Category 3 strength tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center of the tropical cyclone, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

NOAA: Hurricane Maria Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

