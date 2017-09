MATRIXBOB SURVIVED IRMA IN THE TAMPA BAY AREA OF FLORIDA

HI EVERYONE

WE SURVIVED BLOWHARD IRMA!!!

ONE SIDE OF MY BOSS’ HOUSE WAS HIT ALL NIGHT AND WATER CAME IN. WE COVERED THE FLOORS WITH TOWELS AND WE HAD TO WRING THE EVERY SO OFTE. I BELIEVE 2 SHINGLES FLEW OFF THE ROOF. PART OF THE PLASTIC FENCE FACING THE NEIGHBOR WAS DESTROYED. THE 2 CARS PARKED IN THE DRIVEWAY DID NOT HAVE A SCRATCH.

THE POWER AT THE HOUSE WENT OUT AT 9:30 PM.

I HAVE AN MP3 RADIO SO I LISTENED ALL NIGHT UNTIL THE MP3 DIED AT 7 AM I TEXTED WITH A FEW FRIENDS TELLING THEM WHAT I HEAR ON THE RADIO ABOUT IRMA. USED MY PHONE LIGHT TO GO TO THE BATHROOM. MY SON IN SOUTH AMERICA TEXTED AT 7 AM. I TOLD HIM ALL WAS WELL. THEN MY PHONE DIED. WHEN I WAS ABOUT AT 7 OR SO I ASKED MY BOSS ANDY IF THERE WAS ANY BEER. HE SAID, YEAH ONE FOR ME. HIS WIFE TOLD ME THERE WAS A BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE. IT WAS ICE COLD SO I HAD CHAMPAGNE BREAKFAST. IT WAS AN ITALIAN BRAND. FOREIGN IS GOOD. I HAD TOFU WITH CHAMPAGNE. EVENTUALLY, THE BOSS LADY, HER SON-IN-LAW AND I WENT TO CHECKOUT THE MOTEL. THE FIRST THING WE NOTICED WAS THAT THE VACNCY SIGN WAS ON WHICH MEANT THE ELECTRICITY WAS ON AND I SAID I AM NOVING BACK TO THE MOTEL. THERE WAS NO DAMAGE IN THIS OVER 60-YEAR-OLD MOTEL. ALL THE ROOMS WERE DRY AND WINDOWS OK. JUST A LOT OF VEGETATION DEBRIS. I WENT BACK TO THE MOTEL AND I WAS IN CHARGE OF WASHING AND DRYING A TON OF WET TOWELS USED AT THE HOUSE TO DRY THE FLOOR DURING THE STORM. EVENTUALLY, THE WHOLE FAMILY CAME OUT TO THE MOTEL AND WE STARTED CLEANING UP. DURING THIS TIME I GET A CALL FROM THE DIRECTOR OF THE BUILDING WHERE I LIVE SAYING THE BUILDING WAS OPPEN AND PEOPLE CAN COME BACK AND WILL I BE ABLE TO WORK THE MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM SHIFT. I SAID YES. AFTER TELLING MY MOTEL OWNER BOSS WHO WOULD DRIVE ME HOME I DECIDED TO GET A FEW HOURS SLEEP WHEN I LEFT AT 9:30 PM, THE MOTEL WAS SPARKLING CLEAN AND 2 OF OUR REGULAR GUESTS HAD RETURNED. THE MOTEL OWNERS’ DAUGHTER, SON-IN-LAW AND 2 GRANDKIDS WERE STAYING AT THE MOTEL FOR THE ELECTRICITY AND A/C. WHEN I ARRIVED BACK AT MY PERMANENT BUILDING I LEARNED THEY NEVER LOST ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV OR INTERNET.

MATRIXBOB