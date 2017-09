RIDING OUT HURRICANE IRMA IN TREASURE ISLAND FLORIDA – TAMPA BAY AREA

View from the window where I am staying

HI EVERYONE!

6 AM THIS MORNING IT WAS MANDATORY EVACUATION FROM TREASURE ISLAND. I HAD BEEN STAYING AT THE MOTEL WHERE I WORK BUT LAST NIGHT I MOVED INTO THE MOTEL OWNER’S HOUSE IN ISLE CAPRII IN TREASURE ISLAND. ONCE YOU LEAVE THE ISLAND, YOU CAN’T COME BACK UNTIL “ALL CLEAR”. HOWEVER, YOU CAN LEAVE ANYTIME. THEY ARE HAVING A VERY LOW TIDE HERE NOW AND SO THE FIRST FLOOR I AM AT NOW IS ABOUT 13 FEET ABOVE SEA LEVEL. THE HIGHEST PROJECTED SURGE IS 8 TO 13 FEET. THERE IS ALSO ANOTHER FLOOR ABOVE WHERE I CAN EVACUATE AND IT’S 28 FEET ABOVE SEA LEVEL. IT JUST STARTED RAINING ABOUT 1 HOUR AGO AND IRMA IS SUPPOSED TO REACH US AT 8 PM AND THE WORST AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SHOULD BE GONE BY 4 AM. STILL A GOOD CHANCE THAT IRMA’S EYE WILL BE FURTHER OUT IN THE GULF OF MEXICO AND AFFECT US LESS (FINGERS CROSSED). ALL YOU FLORIDIANS —> KEEP SAFE!!! ALL YOU NON-FLORIDIANS —> DON’T BELIVE MUCH OF THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL NEWS BECAUSE THEY LOVE TO HYPE DISASTERS.

MATRIXBOB

​

Advertisements