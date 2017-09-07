Hillary was afraid that President Trump would Lock Her Up.

Hillary Clinton feared Trump would follow through with his campaign promise to ‘lock her up’ in new memoir which blames female voters for her defeat

Hillary Clinton revealed in her new memoir she feared Trump’s campain threat to ‘lock her up’ after her email scandal

She talks about her frustration upon watching anti-Trump protesters after her stunning election loss

She asked where their ‘solidarity, outrage and passion’ had been during the election

She also griped about ‘Today Show’ anchor Matt Lauer’s questioning of her emails

Calls it ‘a pointless ambush’

President Obama assured her of victory the night before her stunning loss

He told her at a packed rally that ‘You’ve got this’ – but Bill Clinton told his wife ‘You might lose’ Hillary Clinton admitted in her wide-ranging memoir, ‘What Happened,’ she feared Trump‘s proposition to ‘lock her up’ following her infamous private email scandal. ‘In my head, I heard the vicious ‘Lock her up!’ chants that had echoed through Trump’s rallies,’ Clinton writes in her new book. ‘In our second debate, Trump had said that if he won, he’d send me to prison. Now he had won. I had no idea what to expect.’

But the President hasn’t followed through with the fiery threats he issued during the second presidential debate — and revealed since his victory the statement was ‘all for show,’ adding that Clinton suffered enough from the controversy.

‘The joke, it turned out, was on us,’ Clinton said, when speaking of her attendance to Trump’s inauguration in January. ‘There was a decent chance I’d get booed or be met with ‘Lock her up!’ chants.’

Clinton included several other names to her long list of grievances about those who cost her the election, and singled out energized anti-Trump women marchers for failing to deliver before her historic loss.

Clinton referenced the throngs of protesters who took the streets of Washington and other cities in a Women’s march shortly after his election. But her thoughts moved from the calls to resistance to the Trump agenda to why they hadn’t summoned that same passion for her own campaign.

‘I couldn’t help but ask where those feelings of solidarity, outrage and passion had been during the election,’ Clinton writes in her book, expected for release September 12.

