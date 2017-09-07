Ex-Democrat IT Staffer WANTED Authorities to Find Wasserman Schultz Laptop? [VIDEO]

Streamed live 18 hours ago

Imran Awan, the former Democratic-IT staffer at the center of a criminal investigation, may have planted the laptop owned by Debbie Wasserman Schultz to be deliberatly found by police according to reporter Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller. The Daily Caller recently interviewed (Rep) Louie Gohmert who expanded on the theory: “Imran Awan is a calculating person who made great efforts to cover his tracks, both electronically and physically,” Gohmert told TheDCNF. “Placing that laptop with his personal documents, which may well incriminate him, those he worked for, or both, in the dead of night in a House office building, was a deliberate act by a cunning suspect, and it needs to be investigated.”

Also happening today, Imran’s wife Hina Alvi made a deal to return to the U.S. to face trial for her role in the scandal later this month.

