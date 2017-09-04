Ex-Clinton DS Agent Found Dead, Kurt Smolek Worked Under Hillary’s State Department [VIDEO]

Streamed live 21 hours ago

A former diplomatic security special agent, Kurt Smolek, who worked under both Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice’s State Departments has been found dead in the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. Authorities claim they believe there is no foul play involved in the death although a full autopsy has not yet been completed. Smolek’s role as part of the DS would have made him responsible for protecting Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, and for carrying out her ‘foreign policy missions’. Smolek also worked on a Cambodia 2016 Crime & Safety Report which highlighted the massive issue of human trafficking in the country and their government’s inability to stop it. Many are looking at his critical role in the former administration as a sign that there could be more to his passing than what officials are currently reporting.