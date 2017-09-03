‘We’ll see’: Trump comments on possible war with North Korea [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 3, 2017

The US President branded North Korea a ‘rogue nation and a threat’ after Pyongyang said it conducted its sixth nuclear device test. Donald Trump also raised the prospect of attacking North Korea, responding to a question on the issue: “We’ll see.” READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8m33

**Defense secretary says president briefed on all military options

The US defence secretary warned North Korea that any threat to the US or its allies would be met with a “massive military response” on Sunday, as the Trump administration scrambled to respond to Pyongyang’s claim it has tested a powerful hydrogen bomb that can be loaded on to an intercontinental ballistic missile.

