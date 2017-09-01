01

Sep. ’17

Powerful Hurricane Irma expected to bulk up to Category 4 storm by next week

 

Hurricane Irma has become a monster storm that is projected to reach Category 4 strength, with winds up to 140 mph, by next week.

42 MINUTES AGO

 

Irma is moving through the eastern Atlantic and currently poses no threat to land. It will not be a factor in Florida’s weather through the weekend, but the storm bears watching.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Irma, a Category 3 storm, was about 840 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, or about 2,800 miles from South Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the northwest at 12 mph.

 

http://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/weather/hurricane/fl-reg-hurricane-irma-friday-20170901-story.html

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s