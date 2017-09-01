Powerful Hurricane Irma expected to bulk up to Category 4 storm by next week

Hurricane Irma has become a monster storm that is projected to reach Category 4 strength, with winds up to 140 mph, by next week.

Irma is moving through the eastern Atlantic and currently poses no threat to land. It will not be a factor in Florida’s weather through the weekend, but the storm bears watching.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Irma, a Category 3 storm, was about 840 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, or about 2,800 miles from South Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the northwest at 12 mph.

