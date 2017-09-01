Petition to Seize Assets of George Soros Gains 80k Signatures [VIDEO]

Published on Sep 1, 2017

In less than a fortnight, more than 80,000 people have signed a petition accusing billionaire investor George Soros of sedition against the US and demanding that he and his affiliates be declared “domestic terrorists” and that his assets be seized.

The petition was initially launched on August 20 by “E.B.” on the White House petitions website. If it reaches the threshold of 100,000 signatures before September 19, the White House will have to provide a formal response.

