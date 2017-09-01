Here’s What’s Happening BEHIND CLOSED DOORS As Hurricane Harvey Dissipates… [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 31, 2017

BEWARE DISTRACTIONS ALL AROUND!

While the entertainment industry has kept everyone’s focus and attention on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, along with the Video Music Awards this weekend, and due to the recent impact of Hurricane Harvey — meanwhile, hardly ANY media attention has gone into the draconian laws signed by your government and enacted by your president this week.

One of them has to do with reinstitution of the militarization of police… because on Mon., Aug. 28th, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Fraternal Order of Police at the 63rd Biennial Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee — where the Trump administration quietly lifted the ban on military gear to local police forces… This means that local police officers are allowed to attain surplus military equipment for their respective police departments — and this comes after the rollback of an Obama administrative executive order (Executive Order 13688, linked below), which blocked armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons, ammunition and other heavy equipment from being re-purposed from foreign battlefields to America’s streets. But now, such bans are no longer restricted.

Funding is also provided thru the Department of Defense (DOD) and their 1033 Program — permitting the Secretary of Defense to transfer, without charge, excess U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) personal property (supplies and equipment) to state and local law enforcement agencies (LEAs). This program also allows law enforcement agencies to acquire vehicles (land, air and sea), weapons, computer equipment, fingerprint equipment, night vision equipment, radios and televisions, first aid equipment, tents and sleeping bags, photographic equipment and more.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Congress also passed another draconian law that Trump quietly signed into office, and that is House Joint Resolution 76 at the 115th Congress… This became law as of Tue., Aug. 22nd, 2017, and this resolution allows for the warrantless searches of homes, where only 1% opposed. Just in time for the National Guard and local police force to raid the flooded streets of Texas due to Hurricane Harvey…

Not to mention how these draconian laws were signed and enacted around the EXACT same time as Hurricane Harvey, DAYS before the FEMA National Preparedness Month that will take place in September 2017, and DAYS following the international EarthEx 2017 drill that took place as of Wed., Aug. 23rd, 2017… barely DAYS following the total solar eclipse over America on Mon., Aug. 21st, 2017.

Now that the local law enforcement agencies (LEAs) no longer needs a warrant to search your home, and now that LEAs are militarizing and mobilizing like never before — the question still remains: What Are They Getting Ready For?!?!