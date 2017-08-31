Vehicle Attempts To Ram Trump Motorcade: Assassination Attempt? [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 30, 2017
Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer break down shocking video showing a vehicle driving towards President Trump’s motorcade. https://www.infowars.com/breaking-att…
Vehicle Appears from Woods as Trump Motorcade Drives By
Driver’s brakes malfunction at nearby call center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A strange video surfaced on the internet Wednesday showing a car appear from the woods along Kearney Street as President Donald Trump’s motorcade passes by.
At about 1:15 into the video a white car appears from a wooded area onto Kearney street as President Trump’s motorcade passes.
http://www.ozarksfirst.com/news/vehicle-appears-from-woods-as-trump-motorcade-drives-by
