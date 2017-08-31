31

Aug. ’17

Vehicle Attempts To Ram Trump Motorcade: Assassination Attempt? [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 30, 2017

Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer break down shocking video showing a vehicle driving towards President Trump’s motorcade. https://www.infowars.com/breaking-att…

 

 

Vehicle Appears from Woods as Trump Motorcade Drives By

Driver’s brakes malfunction at nearby call center

By: Wes Peery

Posted: Aug 30, 2017 10:00 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2017 12:06 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A strange video surfaced on the internet Wednesday showing a car appear from the woods along Kearney Street as President Donald Trump’s motorcade passes by.

At about 1:15 into the video a white car appears from a wooded area onto Kearney street as President Trump’s motorcade passes.

http://www.ozarksfirst.com/news/vehicle-appears-from-woods-as-trump-motorcade-drives-by

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s