Vehicle Attempts To Ram Trump Motorcade: Assassination Attempt? [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 30, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A strange video surfaced on the internet Wednesday showing a car appear from the woods along Kearney Street as President Donald Trump’s motorcade passes by.

At about 1:15 into the video a white car appears from a wooded area onto Kearney street as President Trump’s motorcade passes.

