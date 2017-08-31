‘How DARE you question Madame Hillary!’: FBI won’t release files & court enables DNC corruption [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 30, 2017

The FBI is refusing to release Hillary Clinton’s files, saying to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) petitioner that there was insufficient “public interest” to outweigh Clinton’s privacy concerns. Also, a class action lawsuit has been thrown out for technical reasons, the implication being that the Democratic National Committee will go unpunished for rigging the primary campaign against Senator Bernie Sanders. Lionel of Lionel Media joins RT America’s Anya Parampil to offer his take.