Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons (Dr. Sheldon Cooper ) Got Married To Boyfriend Of 14 Years Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons and partner Todd Spiewak have tied the knot (Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The 44-year-old actor has previously spoken of marriage, admitting during a 2014 interview on The View that he and Todd were in no rush to wed and hadn’t felt the need to marry, given that gay marriage hadn’t always been an option for them.

When asked about making an honest man out of Todd, Jim said: ‘I don’t know. I mean, I guess I kind of think so but there’s no date in the book or ring on the finger.

‘You know, what’s very funny to me, I’m 42 now, and so much of my adult life, that wasn’t really a possibility or whatever and I have grown more interested in the idea and certainly supportive of the notion.

‘If my getting married would help the notion in general, even that might be enough to make me want to do it. My personal interest in that has never been that high.’

Read more: http://metro.co.uk/2017/05/15/the-big-bang-theorys-jim-parsons-marries-boyfriend-of-14-years-todd-spiewak-6637418/#ixzz4rG8nCvaA

Advertisements